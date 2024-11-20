Longshot Chicago Cubs Pitching Target Projected To Land With New York Mets
Over the last month, the Chicago Cubs have been connected to quite a few free agency options, however, there are very few who have been connected to the team as much as free agent pitcher Corbin Burnes.
The ace is one of the top free agents available this offseason, and there are quite a few teams who will be pursuing him aggressively.
The Cubs were initially seen as one of them, the front office seems to have already waived the white flag on that front before things even got started, potentially because he is expected to get a contract out of their price range.
Jed Hoyer and the front office have been very hesitant to spend big money on a free agent, and while they could change course with Burnes, that seems unlikely at this point in time.
With that in mind, a new projection has come in about where the former Cy Young winner will end up signing when everything is said and done.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has matched Burnes with the New York Mets.
"Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns understands the importance of having an ace as they look to build on last season’s success and pursue a World Series championship. He will always emphasize pitching and defense over everything else and his relationship with Burnes dates back to their Brewers days. Owner Steve Cohen is not afraid to outbid the marketplace and I just can’t imagine the Mets getting outbid for Burnes. It’s a perfect fit for both the player and club."
During the 2024 MLB campaign with the Baltimore Orioles, Burnes lived up to all of the hype that surrounded him after he was acquired in an offseason trade.
He ended up making 32 starts throughout the year, compiling a 15-9 record to go along with a 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 194.1 innings pitched.
Those numbers would look great in Chicago's rotation.
Adding him to an already stacked group alongside Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad would give them arguably the best starting five in baseball.
But, at this point in time, fans should not be expecting to see the Cubs landing Burnes based on what has already come out regarding his free agency.