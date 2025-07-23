Matthew Boyd on Streak Matched by Only One Other Cubs Pitcher Since 1900
There has only been one other Chicago Cubs pitcher in the last 125 years who has been on the kind of streak that Matthew Boyd is on right now, and that was Jon Lester in 2016.
In 10 straight outings, Boyd has gone at least five innings and has allowed two or fewer runs.
According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, only Lester's streak of 11 is longer.
Lester spent six full seasons with the Cubs starting in 2015. His contract expired at the end of 2020 and they declined his player option. By the end of his tenure with the ball club, he had a 77-44 record with an ERA of 3.84.
2016 was his best showing in Chicago.
He started in 32 games and posted a 19-5 record with an ERA of 2.44. His incredible franchise-record streak that Rogers highlighted wasn't the only accomplishment the lefty had that year, either, with a runner-up finish in NL CY Young Award voting, an All-Star selection and the all-important World Series championship he helped the Cubs secure to end their drought.
Boyd is only in his first season in Chicago, but they are happy to have him.
Largely viewed as an afterthought on the open market this past winter, Boyd has started in 20 games for the club and has gone 11-3. He is on pace to set a career-low in ERA at 2.20, which is not only the second-best in the National League, but the fourth-lowest in all of baseball.
The Cubs are tied at the top of the NL Central with a red-hot Milwaukee Brewers squad.
Both have now reached 60 wins on the season and are the only two to do it so far in the NL.
Chicago will finish up this series with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday before they have an off-day and hit the road to finish the month, facing off against the Chicago White Sox in a cross-town showdown before playing the aforementioned Brewers in a huge series to get next week underway.
