Chicago Cubs Sign Free Agent Infielder Coming Off Stellar Stretch In Japan
Outside of two season-altering injuries in the second half to star outfielder Kyle Tucker, the Chicago Cubs stayed remarkably healthy in 2025 when it came to their starting position player group. Their front office knows how unlikely that is to happen again, so fortifying the bench is a top offseason priority.
The Cubs took a step in that direction Thursday when, according to multiple reports, they inked Tyler Austin to a one-year major league deal worth $1.25 million. Austin has not played in MLB since 2019, but is coming off a strong six-year career in Japan with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.
ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the signing, with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reporting the value of the contract later.
Austin grew up in Georgia and was drafted out of high school in the 13th round by the New York Yankees in 2010. He did not make his MLB debut until 2016, enjoying his best year in 2018 with the Yankees and Minnesota Twins. In 2019, his most recent big-league season, Austin spent time with the Twins, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers, playing 17 games in Milwaukee under current Cubs manager Craig Counsell.
In 209 career MLB games, Austin has a .219/.292/.451 triple slash for a .743 OPS and a 95 OPS+, making him slightly below league average. As a right-handed-hitting first baseman, he can spell Michael Busch against left-handed pitching, filling a similar role as Justin Turner did this past year.
Following the 2019 season, Austin headed across the Pacific Ocean and joined the BayStars in Nippon Professional Baseball, where he broke out in 2021 with a .301/.405/.601 slash line and hit 28 home runs in 107 games. He essentially repeated that season in 2024, hitting .316 with 25 homers, before being limited to 65 games in 2025.
Austin has been one of NPB's top sluggers over the last half-decade as the league has entered a pitcher-friendly era, with offense down across the board. His three seasons with a slugging percentage at or above .600 account for half of all such seasons among NPB players since 2020.
Once Austin is added, the Cubs' 40-man roster will be at 34 players, giving them room to continue to add in free agency. Chicago is rumored to be in the mix for lefty Framber Valdez, coming off five excellent seasons with the Houston Astros, and will surely be on the lookout for more bullpen help. A further offensive upgrade, such as three-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, is not out of the question either.
So far, the Cubs have opted for more marginal moves, adding Phil Maton and Hoby Milner and bringing back Caleb Theilbar to reinforce the bullpen. Chicago lost one of its best relievers in 2025 when Brad Keller signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, but big names like Seranthony Dominguez and Pete Fairbanks are still available.
