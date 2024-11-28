Miami Marlins Reportedly Set To Hire Former Chicago Cubs Pitching Coach
When the Chicago Cubs hired Craig Counsell last offseason, there weren't too many changes he made to the staff.
That changed this winter.
Counsell reportedly wanted to evaluate things this past year and assess which direction he wanted to take things under his leadership going forward, and once the season ended, he wasted little time altering his staff.
With multiple changes being made, those who were once previously employed by the Cubs have been getting hired elsewhere.
One of the most recent coaches who has found a new home is Daniel Moskos.
Per Stephen Strom of the Miami Marlins' radio network, the Marlins are set to hire Moskos to become their Major League pitching coach.
For the past three years, he had been the assistant pitching coach in Chicago, serving under both David Ross and Counsell while Tommy Hottovy held the top pitching coach role.
This will be Moskos's first lead MLB job in his career.
He was taken fourth overall in the 2007 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and despite pitching well during his debut Major League season in 2011 with a 2.96 ERA across his 31 outings, he never appeared in The Show again.
Moskos bounced around to a few different organizations and had stints in professional leagues outside of the United States until he retired following the 2018 campaign.
He got his first coaching opportunity from the New York Yankees when he was hired to be the pitching coach of their Single-A affiliate in 2021.
The Cubs hired him following that year to become their assistant pitching coach.
Now, Moskos gets his first major opportunity with Miami on the staff of Clayton McCullough who is a first-time manager.