MLB Expert Grades Cubs' Regular Season Performance This Year
It has been a very strong season for the Chicago Cubs in 2025 despite some ups and downs along the way. Even though they might not have been able to achieve their goal of winning the National League Central, they did snap their playoff drought with a Wild Card berth.
While Chicago will be trying to hold on to the top Wild Card spot heading into the playoffs, the ultimate goal should be to try and get into October as healthy as possible. Injuries have been a bit of an issue for the franchise of late, with most notably Kyle Tucker missing some time.
Tucker is seemingly trending in the right direction, but he has now missed a good chunk down the stretch and could be rusty when he returns. However, as the team gets focused for October, there were a lot of positives to take away from the regular season. After finally getting over the hump and reaching the playoffs once again, the franchise deserves to be praised for their efforts.
David Schoenfield of ESPN recently gave the Cubs a solid regular-season grade of a ‘B’ for their efforts this year.
Chicago Receives a Fair Grade
It was a little bit of a tale of two campaigns for the Cubs in 2025. To start the season, this one of the best teams in baseball and the franchise looked like a true contender to win it all. Nearly everything was clicking for the team and the moves made during the winter appeared to be great.
Unfortunately, things did take a bit of a turn in the second half. The once dominant lineup for Chicago went ice cold and both the starting rotation and bullpen started to struggle as well. The offensive woes were the real cause for concern considering how elite this unit was performing.
With both Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong going cold at the same time, the once deep and talented batting order for the Cubs all of a sudden looked very vulnerable. Fortunately, the team has been able to perform a bit better of late and were able to clinch a playoff berth.
With a chance to hit 90 wins this year, it has certainly been a fantastic regular season. Now, the team will be focused on once again trying to fire on all cylinders and make some noise in the playoffs. Hopefully, their star can return from injury and help lead them in October.
