MLB Insider Believes Cubs Will Land One of the Big Shortstops

The Chicago Cubs are ready to open up the checkbook this winter in MLB free agency and there are plenty of players available that could fit the Cubs' needs.

However, the biggest need may be up the middle of the infield and luckily for Chicago there are four elite shortstops available to sign in Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Trea Turner. The Cubs have been linked to all of them in some form or fashion already this offseason.

Now, MLB Insider Jon Morosi upped the ante when he appeared on MLB Network's Hot Stove on Tuesday.

"I will be very surprised if the Cubs do not add one of the Big Four superstar shortstops who are available in free agency this winter," Morosi said Tuesday. "This is now their time."

Here at Inside the Cubs we have already mentioned how Chicago "loves" Correa, has strong interest in Turner, and could be seen as contenders to land Bogaerts or Swanson as well.

Morosi, who is well connected, only solidifies the other reports coming out that the Cubs are indeed ready and willing to spend money on a franchise-altering piece.

Which one remains to be seen.

