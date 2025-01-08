MLB insider: Chicago Cubs Winners This Offseason After Key Acquisition
The Chicago Cubs have had a very strong offseason so far and things are looking up for the franchise.
This offseason, the Cubs came in with the mission of trying to improve a team that has won 83 games in each of the last two seasons.
As a team that has finished over .500 the past couple of years, there is clearly some talent on the squad. However, there were also some weaknesses that have held them back.
So far, Chicago has had a nice offseason, which was highlighted by the trade of Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. The addition of Tucker gives the Cubs a true superstar in the outfield.
Last year, the slugger missed some time due to injury, but he totaled an elite .993 OPS in 78 games. Even though he might not be a household name, Tucker is going to make a significant impact on the lineup for Chicago in 2025.
Recently, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com wrote about the Cubs being winners so far this offseason. He highlighted the addition of a star being what might have been the missing piece.
“The baseball-watching public doesn't fully recognize how good Kyle Tucker is because he has been surrounded by so much talent in Houston, but he is precisely the caliber of player the Cubs needed as they try to wrangle the NL Central from Milwaukee and keep Cincinnati and Pittsburgh at bay," he wrote.
The addition of Tucker is certainly a game-changer, but it wasn’t the only thing that Chicago did this offseason. Coming into the winter, the bullpen was certainly an area that they needed to improve. The Cubs were fairly quick to do so, as they acquired Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians to help fill a need.
Furthermore, another high-leverage arm in the bullpen would be ideal, but there are a lot of options still available.
The goal for Chicago in 2025 is to snap their playoff drought and compete in the National League. Despite the upgrades, the league is going to be very challenging. However, the moves they have made so far coupled with the Brewers likely taking a step back due to losing key players should make them the favorites in the division.
What is pretty impressive for the Cubs is that they have been winners this offseason despite not having to spend a ton of money. This could be important in the near future with Tucker being a free agent at the end of the season.
After seeing the contract that Juan Soto received from the New York Mets, Tucker very well could be the top prize in free agency next offseason based on his age and production levels.
While they might still make some moves, Chicago is certainly a winner so far this offseason.