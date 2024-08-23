MLB Insider Hints Chicago Cubs Star Might End Up Opting Out
The Chicago Cubs have just 34 games remaining in the 2024 MLB regular season. While they haven't been eliminated from playoff contention yet, they are going to need to get hot and receive a lot of help to get in.
With that in mind, the Cubs' front office is likely already looking ahead to the offseason. There will be a lot of work to do to add the necessary pieces to get back to being World Series contenders.
One big question mark surrounding the upcoming offseason for Chicago has to do with the status of star first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger will have the ability to opt out of his contract if he chooses to do so. However, no one knows what he's going to end up doing when the season comes to an end and he hasn't given any hints.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has suggested that Bellinger could opt out of his deal. He thinks that Bellinger might choose to opt out of his contract if he finishes the season out strong.
"Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Cubs last winter, one which includes player options for 2025 ($27.5 million) and 2026 ($25 million). Bellinger’s numbers this season have been average (13 homers, .756 OPS), but he’s been better since returning from the IL on July 30, hitting four homers with an .822 OPS in 18 games. A strong finish could prompt him to test the market again this winter."
In the month of August, Bellinger has played in 16 games. He has hit three home runs to go along with nine RBI, while batting .250/.299/.433.
Would those numbers be good enough for Bellinger to opt out and get a better deal than the $27.5 million he's scheduled to make with the Cubs?
Chicago has also offered Bellinger a featured role as their most prominent player in the lineup. Moving on from that kind of situation would be a difficult decision to make.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the 29-year-old star decides to do. He has a tough decision to make ahead of him.
As the popular saying goes, the grass isn't always greener on the other side.
Only time will tell whether or not Bellinger will be back with the Cubs in 2025. Having him back would be welcomed by Chicago, but there is a very legitimate chance that he could opt out and test free agency again.