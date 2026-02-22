Three Takeaways from Cubs’ Spring Training Loss to Rangers

MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago Cubs are now 0-2 on the exhibition slate after a 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Sloan Park.

The Cubs went with left-hander Matthew Boyd on the mound to start the game. They also started Matt Shaw in right field and had him bat leadoff, while Pete Crow-Armstrong batted second and played center. Carson Kelly also started behind the plate and batted third.

Beyond that, the rest of the lineup was filled with players who are either fighting for jobs or not expected to be on the opening day roster. For prospect watchers, shortstop Jefferson Rojas started the game.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Matthew Boyd’s shaky day

The idea for a starter like Matthew Boyd is to get work. Well, he got some work, that’s for sure.

Boyd threw 36 pitches on Saturday, with 25 strikeouts. He faced 10 Rangers hitters and struck out four of them. But five of them got hits and one hit, by Sam Haggerty, led to Texas’ first run of the game.

With 25 strikes, it’s fair to say last year’s All-Star was filling the zone. He wasn’t afraid to challenge hitters. But the Rangers’ lineup — filled with players who are competing for back-up spots — made good connection, so location is likely something Boyd will work on between starts.

Jonathon Long’s scare

Chicago expects to lean on Michael Busch at first base this season. But there is a need to cultivate depth that can give him a break when he is used as a designated hitter or gets a day off. Those backups could include Moisés Ballesteros and Shaw, the latter of whom is cross-training now that Alex Bregman is at third base.

Jonathon Long took the start at first base and left in the fourth inning after he suffered what looked like a left wrist injury. Rangers outfielder Mark Canha hit a choppy ground ball to Rojas, who made a quick throw to first. Long stretched off the bag to make the catch and his left hand and Canha’s chest collided. He was in obvious pain and needed a couple of minutes with a trainer as he flexed the hand.

By the time he and the trainer walked off the field, he appeared to be OK. But it’s worth tracking in the coming days. Long is a non-roster invitee and he can’t afford any setbacks if he hopes to challenge for a bench spot.

Need to steal

Chicago had the third-most steals of any team in baseball last season. It looks like the Cubs are going to tear up the basepaths again, if Saturday’s game was any indication.

The Cubs stole three bases early in the game, two off Rangers starter Kumar Rocker, who has a reputation of being unable to control the run game. Matt Shaw, who led off the game, stole a base in the first inning but was stranded. In the second, Pedro Ramriez walked, stole second and later scored on a single. He stole another base later in the game off Rangers reliever Cal Quantrill.

Chicago likes to take bases under manager Craig Counsell. On Saturday, one steal set up a run scored and put two more in scoring position. It’s chances like that which should help the Cubs squeeze out extra runs in the regular season.

