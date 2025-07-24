MLB Insider Names Nationals MacKenzie Gore as Best Cubs Trade Deadline Fit
The Chicago Cubs are legitimate World Series contenders, and the combination of their offseason trade for star outfielder Kyle Tucker along with his lack of contract extension already makes this an all-in year for them.
There's just one problem. Despite strong numbers, especially of late, the team's starting rotation is not quite of the caliber that can get all the way through October.
Justin Steele's season-ending injury left a void that veteran Matthew Boyd has filled beautifully, but help is needed.
Fortunately, the Cubs can utilize next week's MLB trade deadline to land such a pitcher, and ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan thinks they'll do exactly that.
In his latest trade deadline preview, Passan named Washington Nationals ace MacKenzie Gore as the best fit for Chicago on the market.
"The prospect of the Cubs getting a starter such as Gore from Washington... is unlikely because of the exorbitant cost landing those players would demand and Chicago's propensity to play things safe amid budgetary constraints," Passan wrote. "At the same time... their desire for a top-of-the-rotation-type arm is perhaps the most acute need of any team at this deadline."
Gore is in the midst of a breakout season, owning a 3.59 ERA through 20 starts with a league-leading 140 strikeouts in 112.2 innings of work.
His numbers looked even better before an eight-run blowup against the San Diego Padres in his most recent appearance, as he'd worked at least five innings in 18 of his 19 starts before that one.
His ability to miss bats makes him the perfect fit for any team with big aspirations in the postseason, but with years of control still attached to him, it seems unlikely that the Nationals would make him available.
Everyone is available for a price, though, and Passan notes that Cubs outfield prospect Owen Caissie is the sort of young, controllable, high-upside asset that can be used as a centerpiece in a package worthy of shaking loose a pitcher of Gore's caliber.
Caissie is the No. 39 prospect in all of MLB according to MLB Pipeline, and he's dominating Triple-A pitching to the tune of 20 home runs in 77 games and a .964 OPS.
Washington's organizational need for pitching would likely require a decent pitching asset going back as well, but the idea of forming an outfield of James Wood, Dylan Crews and Caissie would at least have to make the Nationals think hard about it.
With the National League there for the taking this season, it would make sense for Chicago to go all the way in on adding another ace-level arm to pair with Shota Imanaga.
That would set Boyd up as one of the best Game 3 starters in the league right now, and with the Cubs' potent offense, that team would be a brutal out in the fall.
