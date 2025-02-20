MLB Insider Praises Chicago Cubs Infielder for Defensive Ability, Consistent Bat
Expectations are on the rise for the Chicago Cubs, who look to be the favorites in the NL Central in spring training.
They were aggressive this offseason, making several moves to upgrade their roster. The biggest splash was acquiring right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros as the new anchor for their lineup.
An incredibly talented two-way player, Tucker can have an impact on the Cubs similar to what Juan Soto had for the New York Yankees last year. The franchise just hopes that their partnership lasts more than one season.
His addition to the middle of the lineup should make things easier for everyone else. Pressure will be on the top of the order to get on base to create run-producing opportunities for their new slugger.
One of the players who is going to factor into that mix is second baseman Nico Hoerner.
In 2024, Hoerner was in the lead-off spot 65 times for Craig Counsell, second most on the team behind Ian Happ. He hit second once and spent a good amount of time in the No. 5 hole as well.
It will be interesting to see where Counsell ultimately decides to put Tucker in the order, but Hoerner is going to play an integral role either setting the table for him or being part of the group that offers protection behind him.
Since becoming a full-time player in 2022, Hoerner has been remarkably consistent at the plate. He isn’t going to offer much power, hitting only 26 home runs in that span, but has turned into a doubles machine.
Hoerner has increased the number of doubles hit in every year of his career, hitting a single-season best 35 last season. When he hits a single it almost counts as an extra-base hit as he is a terror on the basepaths as well.
He has stolen 94 bases in the last three seasons and has been caught only 15 times.
That added dimension certainly helps his offensive game, as some advanced stats have him just barely being an above-average player.
Where Hoerner makes his real impact is in the field.
He won a Gold Glove Award for the work he did at the Keystone in 2023 and has experience playing shortstop, third base, center field and left field at the Major League level.
Entering his prime as he is set to turn 28 years old in May, Hoerner is one of the best second basemen in baseball in the opinion of MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN.
In his recent positional power rankings, he has placed the Chicago star at No. 9.
The only thing holding him back is the elbow surgery he underwent in the fall, as the team doesn’t currently have a concrete timeline for when Hoerner will be back in the mix.
When he does return to the field, they can count on some excellent defense and consistent production at the plate.