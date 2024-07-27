MLB Insider Reveals Chicago Cubs Player Most Likely to Be Traded
The Chicago Cubs will have some very tough decisions to make ahead of the MLB trade deadline next week.
With under a week to decide what they want to do, it seems likely that the front office will be open to selling off some talent.
Fans have been wondering which players are most likely to be moved. Now, they might have an answer.
MLB insider Mark Feinsand revealed which player the Cubs are most likely to trade in a recent mailbag. He believes that the player is none other than veteran starting pitcher Jameson Taillon.
"Cubs president Jed Hoyer made it clear that he's not in the market for rental players to help in 2024, but that doesn't mean he won't look to add controllable talent for 2025 and beyond. It sure sounds like the Cubs are listening to offers for Jameson Taillon, who is signed for two more years, but that could simply be a matter of pitching-needy teams doing their due diligence, and if one is willing to make Hoyer a big offer, he will have to consider it."
Feinsand did make an intriguing point in his answer. He thinks there's still a chance that Jed Hoyer and the front office could look to acquire talent for the future.
That would mean that Chicago doesn't become a seller. Instead, they just focus on buying for the future to become a more serious threat in 2025 and beyond.
Taillon being moved would not be a surprise at all. The Cubs could capitalize on the high market for starting pitching by moving him.
During the 2024 season thus far, Taillon has had a resrugent season. He has made 17 starts this season, compiling a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.96 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, a 3.7 K/BB ratio, and 100.1 innings pitched.
Those numbers would be attractive to the many contenders who want to add another arm to their rotation.
Not only has Taillon put together a good season, he also has another year left on his deal. He would be an addition to the 2025 pitching staff for whoever ends up acquiring him.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that Chicago will sell off any talent. Hoyer might look to keep the core of the team together and add controllable pieces for 2025. However, they're a team to watch very closely as a potential seller and Taillon is one of their most valuable assets.