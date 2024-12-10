New York Yankees Sign Chicago Cubs Potential Target Max Fried to Monster Deal
Throughout the course of the MLB offseason thus far, the Chicago Cubs have been connected to a couple of high-profile starting pitchers.
Corbin Burnes is one of them, but Max Fried had been talked about as a much more likely option for the team than the former Cy Young winner.
Unfortunately, Fried is no longer available on the market since he has signed a massive eight-year, $218 million contract with the New York Yankees per Jeff Passan of ESPN.
While he would have been an intriguing fit in the Cubs' rotation, he commanded a lot of money. Jed Hoyer and the front office have not been willing to spend that kind of cash in recent years.
Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation quickly reacted to the move, explaining why Chicago did not make sense for Fried on this type of deal.
After the Yankees officially lost the Juan Soto sweepstakes, they began to get aggressive in other areas. While they still need to bring in some lineup help, adding an elite starting pitcher moved up their wish list as well.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Atlanta Braves, Fried ended up starting in 29 games. He compiled an 11-10 record to go along with a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 2.9 K/BB ratio, and 174 1/3 innings pitched.
At 30 years old, Fried will be a long-term addition for New York. While this move is a definitely overpay by most standards, the Yankees made a move at a position of need that definitely makes them better.
Chicago paying up to get a name like Fried would have been surprising. Hoyer could still make an unexpected move, but the Cubs have not been big spenders in free agency in recent years.
Fried is no available, so teams searching for starting pitching, like the Cubs, have to turn elsewhere with another option now off the board.