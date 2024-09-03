One Chicago Cubs Trade Idea the Front Office Must Pursue
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs are close to heading into what will be a very important offseason for the future of the team.
While the current season is still underway and the Cubs are still in play for the final spot in the National League Wild Card, the front office is undoubtedly already looking at ways to improve the team for the 2025 MLB season.
There are a few needs that Chicago will likely look to address in one way or another. Some of their needs could be fixed by bringing up a few of their top young talents from the minor leagues.
However, the closer position is one that the Cubs should look outside of the organization to address.
If they do end up deciding to pursue an outside closer, there is one name that they must pursue. That name would be Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller.
Miller was linked to Chicago a couple of times ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year. When everything was said and done, the Athletics decided not to trade him. Potentially, talks could open up again during the offseason.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Miller has appeared in 45 games for Oakland. He has compiled a 1-2 record to go along with a 2.52 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, a 4.6 K/BB ratio, 23 saves, and just two blown saves.
Clearly, those are elite numbers.
Add in the fact that Miller is just 26 years old and the move would make even more sense for the Cubs. He would end up being able to be the team's long-term closer.
He would also come with contract control for Chicago.
After a full season of struggling to close out games, the Cubs can't head into the 2025 season with the same weakness. Craig Counsell needs to have a consistent arm to turn to late in games. Miller would provide that at an elite level.
Chicago is not terribly far off from being a contender. They have shown signs of potential late in the year with the winning streak they have put together. Adding in talent to fill the biggest holes could get them back into contention by next year.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how aggressive the Cubs get during the offseason. They need a closer and Miller would be a perfect target.