One Reason To Worry About Chicago Cubs After Season’s First Month
The Chicago Cubs have plenty of reasons to be optimistic after roughly one-fifth of the season. The Cubs have one of the best rookie pitchers in Shota Imanaga and have led the NL Central at times this season.
Chicago won 19 of its first 33 games of the season and have done a great job of protecting Wrigley Field, having won 10 of its first 14 home games.
But, per The Athletic, there is one reason to worry about the Cubs’ long-term prospects.
Chicago has some significant issues on offense more than a month into the season.
Cody Bellinger is on the injured list with a fractured rib. But, before that, he was batting just .226 with five home runs and 17 RBI in 22 games.
He’s not the only one struggling.
Christopher Morel got off to a hot start this season, but his batting average fell to .209 through his first 31 games with five home runs and 17 RBI.
The Cubs’ Gold Glove-winning outfielder Ian Happ isn’t pulling his weight at the plate, either. He batted .211 in his first 29 games with one home run and 12 RBIs. His average was .248 last season.
Nick Madrigal is below the Mendoza line, with a .198 batting average in his first 28 games. He has yet to hit a home run so far.
Nico Hoerner batted .271 in his first 31 games but has stolen just two bases in six attempts so far.
The Cubs have had bright spots. Seiya Suzuki was a .305 hitter before he moved to the injured list. Michael Busch has hit a team-leading six home runs with a .262 batting average. Mike Tauchman is batting close to .300.
But if the sluggers in this lineup don’t get going soon, Chicago may find it hard to keep up with the rest of the division as the season continues.