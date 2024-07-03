Pair of Star Chicago Cubs Prospects Selected for MLB Futures Game
The Chicago Cubs won’t have a starter in the All-Star Game later this month, and they may only have one representative.
The MLB Futures Game is another story.
On Tuesday the Cubs learned that two of their top prospects have been invited to participate in the game, set for July 13 — third baseman Matt Shaw and outfielder Owen Caissie.
A third, catcher Moises Ballesteros, will be there but will only participate in the Future Skills Showcase, which is after the game.
It’s a validation of the Cubs’ overall draft and developing framework in the minors. All three are Top 100 prospects in baseball per MLB Pipeline. Caissie and Ballesteros are at Triple-A Iowa, while Shaw is at Double-A Tennessee.
The Futures Game is set for 3 p.m. central on July 13 at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers and the home of this year’s All-Star Game. The seven-inning contest will be broadcast on MLB Network.
Per MLB.com, 88% of the players selected to the MLB Futures Game went on to play in the Majors and 21% have made it to at least one All-Star Game. This year’s Futures Game will mark the 25th anniversary of the game.
Shaw is the Cubs’ No. 2 prospect and the No. 30 prospect in baseball. He was Chicago’s first-round pick a year ago out of Maryland. After his selection he received a taste of minor league baseball and he put up great numbers, batting .357/.400/.618/1.018 in 38 games with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
With Tennessee he is slashing .251/.361/.428/.789 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI. He also had nine doubles and two triples, along with 19 stolen bases.
Caissie, the Cubs’ No. 3 prospect and the No. 35 prospect in MLB, has been on a steady climb through the organization since he joined the Cubs as part of the Yu Darvish trade in late 2020. The San Diego Padres made him their second-round pick in 2020 out of Burlington, Ontario.
After spending a full season with High-A South Bend in 2022 and a full season with Tennessee last year, he’s been with Iowa from the start in 2024. He’s slashed an impressive .283/.392/.450/.842 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 RBI.
Ballesteros is the Cubs’ No. 5 prospect and the No. 61 overall prospect in baseball. The 20-year-old was just promoted to Iowa from Tennessee on June 18 and could provide the Cubs with a future at the position.
The former international signee is batting .314/.380/.506/.886 for the season, with 14 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 46 RBI. In 11 games at Iowa he batted .378.
The Future Skills Showcase features a three-round hitting contest in which participants can score points for hitting targets, ability to hit to all fields and hitting home runs.