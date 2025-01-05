Potential Chicago Cubs Free Agent Target Extended Offer By Toronto Blue Jays
The Chicago Cubs have been linked to multiple free agents this winter but outside of a massive trade with the Houston Astros, the franchise has been relatively quiet.
One addition the Cubs do need to make to their roster this winter is power. Chicago hit just 170 home runs last season, ranking near the bottom in all of MLB. There are two options left on the free agent market when it comes to true power and that is former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso and former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander.
The former is seeking a mega-deal that will likely put him out of reach for the Cubs but Santander remains a viable option. Last season, Santander hit 44 home runs, a career high, but he has the ability to slug 30-plus home runs each season.
The right fielder is pursuing a deal in the four-year, $80 million range, more than reasonable enough for Chicago to at least kick the tires on. However, the Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly made an offer to Santander which could put a road block in any potential pursuit for the player on the Cubs' end.
The length of contract and the amount is unknown at this point.
If Chicago were to pursue the right fielder that leaves the question of where to play him. Tucker is a right fielder by trade but has experience playing in left field where he produced above average defensive metrics.
If the Cubs were to keep Tucker in right, Santander would naturally fit as the primary designated hitter which could create some flexibility with Seiya Suzuki, possibly even a trade.
Regardless, Santander would be the perfect fit for this franchise that has been missing the power piece to this puzzle. He would immediately solidify a frightening offensive floor for Chicago and easily make them the favorites to capture the National League Central, a goal the franchise had last year but fell woefully short of.
However, with an official contract already extended, time may be running out for the Cubs if they truly do wish to pursue Santander.