Potential Cubs Free Agent Targets Opt Out of Contracts

Potential Chicago Cubs Free Agent Targets Opt Out of Contracts
The Chicago Cubs are about to spend significant money this MLB offseason if ownership and the front office follow through on what was said during their end of season press conferences and letter to fans.
Starting pitching, middle infield, and outfield help may all be on the horizon. As of writing, nine new players have become free agents after opting out of their contracts with current teams.
Of those nine, at least five make some sense for the Cubs, and a few have already been linked.
Those players are: Jurickson Profar, Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodón, Xander Bogaerts, and Jacob deGrom.
Chicago has been heavily linked to shortstop Trea Turner coming into the offseason and for good reason. But if they are willing to pursue him, then targeting Correa or Bogaerts isn't out of the question.
Additionally, the Cubs have been reported as willing to extend a three-year deal to deGrom. With him opting out, they now have that chance.
Finally, utilityman Jurickson Profar makes some sense for Chicago. He can play a competent outfield while also having the ability to play any position on the diamond. He can also bat leadoff if needed and would not command a salary like some of the others on this list.
Stay tuned as more players are expected to opt out of contracts that could be of some interest to Chicago. Namely, Anthony Rizzo.
