Report: Ricketts Gives Cubs Green Light After Productive Meeting With Correa

The shortstop free agent market is heating up after Trea Turner's reported agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to a report from MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez, Carlos Correa met with the Chicago Cubs on Monday, and had a "good conversation".

Rodriguez further reports that a deal could be made within the next few days.

It would be a shocking turn of events for the Cubs fortunes coming of their dismal 2022 campaign. Correa is likely the top free agent of the class, and with the bar set so high by Turner and the Phillies (11-years, $300 million), Correa won't come cheaply.

There had been some thought that the Cubs might pivot to the cheaper Dansby Swanson, who's fiancée, Mallory Pugh, plays in the NWSL for the Chicago Red Stars.

But further reports David Kaplan of NBCSports Chicago, suggest that the Cubs are willing to make a bigger splash than anticipated.

If Cubs owner Tom Ricketts has truly given president Jed Hoyer the initiative to spend without limit, Correa should be the Cubs' top target.

Now that the first domino has fallen in Turner, how soon might the next fall in Correa?

