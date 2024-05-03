Inside The Cubs

Report: Pirates' Top Pitching Prospect Could Make His Debut Against Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs could see the debut of the top pitching prospect in baseball when they the face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Chicago Cubs could be the first team to face the top pitching prospect in baseball.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is scheduled to make a minor league start on Sunday, but could be coming up to the majors for the May 10 game against the Cubs per Noah Hiles of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday afternoon.

This is not an official announcement, but it seems like that is the plan right now.

Skenes was the first overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft and has dominated the minor leagues all season.

Through six starts and 23 innings pitched in Triple-A ball, the 22-year-old has a 0.39 ERA with an absurd 41 strikeouts to just six walks. That's a 16.0 K/9, which would lead the Majors for pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched in 2024.

All of baseball has been calling for the California native to be called up, as it's clear that he has been simply too dominant to be in the minors for too much longer.

Now, it appears that the time has come.

Skenes broke out to stardom in 2023 when he transferred to the LSU Tigers and led them to a national championship season.

In his 19 starts for LSU, he pitched 122 2/3 innings with a 1.69 ERA. He had similar strikeout success with 209, which is a 15.3 K/9 ratio.

He's known for his signature velocity as he leads all minor league pitchers with 89 pitches of at least 100 mph.

The Pirates have slowly ramped up his work load, with him pitching a career-high six innings in his last outing. His previous high was 4 1/3 innings.

If all goes well on Sunday, it should be time for him to get the call.

Chicago will begin their series against Pittsburgh in PNC Park on May 10.

