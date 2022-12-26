The Chicago Cubs are still in need of a first baseman and taking a flyer on veteran Eric Hosmer could be a short-term solution.

Hopefully everyone had a merry Christmas and is enjoying their holidays. This time of year brings plenty of rumors about particular free agents and the Chicago Cubs being involved proves they are no exception.

Even after adding some high profile signings in Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, and even Cody Bellinger, the Cubs are still on the hunt. One area that will likely need to be addressed ahead of the 2023 MLB season is the first base position.

One potential fit is Eric Hosmer, who we mentioned briefly as an option just a few days ago. It appears that we weren't the only ones with the thought as Bruce Levine also mentioned the possibility on his show.

Hosmer is a big left-handed hitter, something that is desperately needed within Chicago's lineup. The issue is that his production has slipped, considerably, over the past few seasons with his 2022 season slashline coming out to .268/.334/.382 with just eight home runs.

However, the San Diego Padres are on the hook for his entire salary after trading him to the Boston Red Sox at last year's trade deadline. That means that Hosmer could be signed for the league minimum and slot right into the Cubs' plans with very little financial investment.

The left-hander would be a "flier" but in the short-term he could prove to be the answer. Chicago has a few options in the minor leagues, such as Matt Mervis, but it remains to be seen when he will be Major League-ready.

Hosmer could hold down the fort in the interim, and if he can return to any form that is seen as productive, it would be a victory for the Cubs.

It's hard to see the Cubs not have at least some sort of interest in the 33-year-old.

