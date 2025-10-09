Rumored Kyle Tucker Free Agency Destinations Will Frustrate Cubs Fans
The last thing that Chicago Cubs fans want to think about right now is this upcoming offseason. This is because their beloved team kept their 2025 season alive with a clutch 4-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of their NLDS series on October 9.
Chicago now needs to secure another win on October 9, which would send the best-of-five series back to Milwaukee on October 11.
While the Cubs have had several players produce excellent seasons, it's hard to imagine they would have made it this far without Kyle Tucker. Chicago's front office acquired Tucker from the Houston Astros in December 2024 in exchange for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski, and Cam Smith, and Tucker went on to produce a .266 average with an .841 OPS, 22 home runs, and 87 RBIs in 136 games during the regular season.
Tucker was in the NL MVP race for the first few months of the season before slowing down considerably after the All-Star break. Still, he has been a key pillar in the Cubs' lineup as he concludes the one-year, $16.5 million contract he signed with Chicago after being traded.
Insider Reveals Kyle Tucker's Top Likeliest Free Agency Spots
Tucker is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this 2025 season concludes, and Spotrac projects that he'll sign a staggering 10-year, $385 million deal.
And in an October 8 live stream with Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman explained whether Chicago has a chance of re-signing Tucker, along with his two most likely landing spots.
"Long shot that [Tucker] does stay with the Cubs. It was worth trying, he had a solid year. But for the Cubs, who are not a team that spends huge... doesn't feel like something they would do," Heyman said, per a YouTube video from Bleacher Report. "They do love the defense, they love the all-around play... But I do think that it does make sense that he move on.
"Whether it be the Dodgers, the Mets — somebody speculated to me that it could be the Mets for Tucker, which would be interesting," he continued. "It feels like it has to be a big spending team [for Tucker], because we're looking at a player who's probably gonna get around $400 million."
The fact that Heyman cited the Dodgers and the Mets — two of Chicago's biggest NL rivals — for Tucker is surely going to irk Cubs fans, especially because these two teams bid on every available free agent, and Chicago wishes their front office would do the same.
The good news is that even if Tucker is wearing a Dodgers or Mets jersey in 2026, the Cubs will have him in their lineup for their October 9 NLDS game.
