Shocking Stat Reveals Brutal Reality About Cubs’ Offense
The Chicago Cubs started off the 2024 MLB season looking like a team that could compete for a playoff spot. However, they have completely fallen apart as of late.
Right now, the Cubs are 32-34 and are in the middle of their biggest struggles. They have found a way to win games here and there, but losses are becoming expected. While there are many issues that are causing Chicago to drop these games, there is one reason in particular to note.
As shared by Cubbies Crib, the Cubs have been horrible at the plate this season.
Coming into Tuesday, Chicago is batting just .224 as a team. They don't have a single batter hitting above .272, with outfielder Seiya Suzuki leading the way. Only five players are hitting above .240.
That's a very brutal statistic to note about how the season has gone thus far. It's fairly clear from all the final scores that the Cubs do not have a great offense. Often, the pitching has been good enough to win but run generation has not been good enough.
With that in mind, many fans and media analysts think that Chicago should look to acquire offense ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Two big names that have been linked to the Cubs are Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Both players are good at the plate, although the batting average would not improve much with Alonso.
Jed Hoyer and company were expecting much more from their lineup. Both Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson were stars last season. Neither has played at the same level this season.
Nico Hoerner also hasn't played up to his normal expectations. Unfortunately, he is now dealing with injury, another thing that has plagued Chicago throughout the season.
Arguably the biggest hole in the lineup each and every day has been at the catcher position. Both Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya have been poor at best. Craig Counsell recently called out the catchers on the roster for their poor play.
Hopefully, the team will be able to get back on track. Even without a trade, the talent is there if it plays up to its full potential to win games and put up much better offensive production.
All of that being said, the Cubs will have some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks. Do they make an aggressive trade or do they wait until the offseason to get aggressive? Only time will tell, but this offensive production stat shows a big reason for the struggles they are currently going through.