Should Chicago Cubs Pursue Veteran Left-Hander in Free Agency?
The Chicago Cubs will once again be very active in the free agent market this winter.
One key piece of the roster they reportedly are looking to upgrade is starting pitching.
While they've already been connected to high-profile names like Corbin Burnes and Roki Sasaki, they will need some contingency plans, especially since they are already taking themselves out of the running for the past Cy Young winner.
It is a pretty deep starting class in free agency this year, so the Cubs will have a lot of options.
One that makes sense is veteran left hander Yusei Kikuchi.
In his latest offseason primer, ESPN's Jeff Passan mentioned that Chicago could look towards the 33-year-old, "if they whiff on the bigger names."
The left-hander is a one time All-Star, but made himself a lot of money down the stretch this year. After a career with just one season with an ERA under 4.00, he turned it on right before hitting the market.
Upon being traded to the Houston Astros at the deadline, he had an unbelievable 10 start stretch.
In 60 innings, Kikuchi posted a 2.70 ERA, with an 11.4 K/9, becoming one of the most valuable arms in the Astros' rotation.
Kikuchi brings four offerings with above average strikeout and walk rates, and his breaking ball run value is in the 94th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.
Spotrac has the veteran with a market value of one year, $14 million, but given how his 2024 season came to an end and the need for pitching around the league, it makes plenty of sense that he will get a long-term deal that could be much more expensive than previously thought.
With that in mind, should the Cubs look to pursue Kikuchi in free agency?
While they shouldn't make him their first priority, he is definitely a good backup option if they whiff on the bigger names available with Sasaki rumored to be on the top of their wish list, while Blake Snell and Max Fried will also be highly sought after.
Kikuchi's market will be a little more busy than it would have if he didn't produce the second half that he did.
The question that remains is if this was sustainable or if it was just a hot streak?
If the second half performance was truly the pitcher that Kikuchi has become, he would add a potent No. 3 in the rotation behind Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga.
If he isn't, though, then the entirety of the lefty's career has shown him to be nothing more than a backend option who would be drastically overpaid.
If Chicago misses out on the aces in the free agent class, the second tier will come with questions and Kikuchi is no different. However, if he did actually turn a corner, he could be at or near the top of that second tier.
He is work the risk for the Cubs should they need to go with Plan B.