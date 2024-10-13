The Youth Movement Is Coming for the Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs finished in second place in the NL Central in 2024, falling short of the playoffs in the first year under Craig Counsell. There was plenty to like, though. Shota Imanaga had a fantastic rookie season, Justin Steele is a legitimate ace and Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ will be around long term. However, in the not so distant future, the youth movement will be in full swing, and it might be as close as next season.
Pete Crow-Armstrong made huge leaps at the plate in 2024 after being the team's top prospect. An elite centerfielder, he looks more and more like he will be roaming center at Wrigley for the future. On the other hand, Cody Bellinger has an opt out and is likely to leave.
Then, there are questions about whether or not Isaac Parades is the answer, Nico Hoener has been mentioned as a name that could be moved and there's no real answer at catcher yet. Enter the young bucks.
The answer at catcher is on his way. Moises Ballesteros is a 20-year-old catcher who has zoomed through the minors to reach Triple-A in 2024. On the season, he had an .825 OPS with 19 homers and 75 RBIs, which is an impressive offensive output from a catcher.
Miguel Amaya, although he did improve over the course of the season, posted just an 82 OPS+. If Ballesteros is an upgrade offensivley, the Cubs will make the switch. And it seems they trust in his ability enough to move him quickly.
Should Bellinger indeed leave, there is an easy fix in Iowa. Owen Caissie, the team's top outfield prospect, spent the entire season in Triple-A and once again put together a terrific season at the plate.
In 127 games, he slashed .278/.375/.472 for an .847 OPS with 19 home runs, 29 doubles and 75 RBIs. This comes a year after he hit 22 homers in Double-A. Not only that, but he has a plus arm in the corner outfield.
Caissie hasn't moved at the pace of some of the other prospects, but he has raked everywhere he has been. There is little doubt that when he arrives in Chicago, he will immediately get everyday playing time. He could even go and win the job in Spring Training. He has some exciting power.
As far as the infield goes, Dansby Swanson has shortstop locked down. But Isaac Parades had just a .629 OPS after the Cubs acquired him and Nico Hoerner could be floated in trade talks. That's where the team's top prospect, Matt Shaw, comes in.
Shaw was drafted out of college and has moved quickly through the minors. He can play third, short and second base at a reliable level, but he really makes a difference on offense.
Shaw posted an .867 OPS with 21 home runs, 71 RBIs as well as 31 stolen bases. He will be able to make an immediate impact as soon as he reaches the big leagues. He has performed well at every level and won't seem to stop. He could be with the team right out of spring, which shouldn't surprise anyone.
Finally, even after a good year from the starting rotation, they're going to get even strong with the addition of Cade Horton. A former top ten pick, the right hander has some of the best stuff in the minors. A plus fastball to go along with a plus-plus slider, he is known for the strikeout. It may take a while as he hasn't been pitching long, but he will be a weapon next season.
The future is bright in Chicago, even after a disappointing season. There's no telling of what's to come, but it is reminiscent of their most recent rebuild.