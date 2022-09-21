This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Blowout the Phillies

Despite it being late in the season, nothing of monumental importance happened for the Chicago Cubs on September 21. No postseason clinches, records set, or awards won. But the Cubs did like to win on Sept. 21.

Perhaps one of the most exciting wins came in 1997 against the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 at Wrigley Field in their final home game of the season. Granted, that season the Cubs went 68-94 and finished dead-last in the National League Central. So ending their season at home on a high note was. . . encouraging?

Regardless, it was also Ryne Sandberg's final game at Wrigley Field. Officially this time. It seems fitting that the second baseman who played his entire career for Chicago, save for one, his rookie season in which he debuted with Philadelphia, would get to go out facing them.

What's the saying? "You go out the same way you came in?"

