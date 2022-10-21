On This Day In Cubs History: Sweep Happens at Wrigley Field

It was bittersweet, as deep into the postseason as the Chicago Cubs had made it in over 30 years, but they had never stood a chance against the New York Mets. When the Mets celebrated on the turf at Wrigley Field after four games, the Cubs had never once held a lead in the entire series.

National League Championship Series Game 4 though was the most demoralizing of all. In front of 42,227 fans, in a stadium which had a listed capacity of just 40,929, the Cubs were summarily blown out.

The Mets teed off on Jason Hammel in the first inning, batting around and dropping four runs, the bulk of which came from Lucas Duda's two-out, three-run homer run. Travis d'Arnaud then followed him with a homer of his own, back-to-back.

Duda crushed Chicago's hopes even further in the second when he drove in two more on a double. The game was barely an hour old, but the Cubs were already dead and buried.

The final score was 8-3 as Jeurys Familia slammed the door in the ninth inning. The Cubs lost on the last day of the season, but that run that ended in defeat, was just the beginning of something special.

