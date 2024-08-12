Three Names Suggested as Catcher Target for Cubs in Free Agency
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs' front office will have a lot of work to do during the upcoming MLB offseason.
He has made it very clear that he wants the team to get back to World Series contention. In order to make that happen, the Cubs will need some upgrades at different positions around the roster.
One of those positions of need could very well be at catcher.
There is a chance that the fix to those issues is already in the organization. Many believe that Triple-A catcher Moises Ballesteros will be the team's long-term answer behind the plate. However, they could also consider dipping into the free agency market to add a catcher.
With that in mind, Jake Misener of Cubbies Crib has suggested three potential names to keep an eye on in MLB free agency.
He believes that names like Danny Jansen, Carson Kelly, and Elias Diaz could make sense for Chicago.
Jansen was a name that was mentioned as a possible trade target before the deadline this year. He has played in 67 games this season, batting .227/.315/.398 to go along with eight home runs and 21 RBI. While he isn't a bad player, he wouldn't bring the kind of bat that the Cubs would likely prefer.
Kelly has played in 66 games this season, hitting eight home runs and driving in 33 RBI. He has slashed .250/.330/.408 and would bring a better bat, but still not the kind of impact that Chicago would like.
Diaz could make the most sense in free agency if the Cubs want to get aggressive. He has been more productive at the plate than the other two names on this list, hitting .270/.317/.382 to go along with five home runs and 34 RBI.
All three of those players could make sense. The real question would be, would any of them truly move the needle?
Down the stretch of the 2024 season, Chicago should call up Ballesteros and see what they have in him. He has shown an elite and powerful bat in the minor leagues.
If he can come up and make an impact late this year, Hoyer wouldn't have to spend money in free agency or make a trade for a catcher.
Expect to see the Cubs have a very active an interesting offseason. They have a lot of young talent coming up including Ballesteros.
A catcher might be needed, but the three names suggested don't really appear to be the kinds of talent that could take Chicago to the next level.