Trio of Top Chicago Cubs Prospects Make Triple-A Debuts

Three of the Chicago Cubs’ Top 10 prospects made their Triple-A debuts with the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday.

Matthew Postins

Tennessee Smokies' infielder James Triantos (6) throws the ball to first base after getting an out at second base during the last opening day game at the Tennessee Smokies Stadium on Friday, April 5, 2024 in Kodak, Tenn.
Matt Shaw, Kevin Alcántara and James Triantos all took what they hope will be the final step in their development before a chance to play for the Chicago Cubs, as all three started in their Triple-A debuts with the Iowa Cubs.

Iowa traveled to Omaha to face the Storm Chasers to begin a week-long series on Tuesday. In advance of the series, it was reported that the trio would all make the jump from Double-A Tennessee as a group.

Shaw, the Cubs’ No. 2 prospect according to Baseball America, played third base and batted cleanup. Alcántara, the No. 5 prospect, batted sixth and played center field. Triantos, the No. 7 prospect, batted second and played second base.

Shaw went 1-for-4 at the plate with a strikeout. Like Triantos, he represented the Cubs’ system at the MLB Futures Game last month during All-Star weekend.

Triantos went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Alcantara went 1-for-3 and scored a run while he struck out twice.

Shaw was the Cubs’ first-round pick last year and projects as a candidate to be a future third baseman for Chicago. He’s been working on making that conversion this season and showed promise at spring training.

With Tennessee he slashed .279/.373/.468/.841 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI in 86 games.

Alcántara was signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic and started his minor-league career with the Cubs in 2019 with their Dominican Summer League team.

The 22-year-old slashed .271/.342/.409/.751 with nine home runs and 39 RBI with Tennessee.

Triantos was the Cubs’ second-round pick in 2021. With Tennessee he slashed .300/.345/.437/.782 with seven home runs and 40 RBI.

Two other Top 10 prospects were in the lineup with the trio on Tuesday night. Outfielder Owen Caissie batted fifth and went 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Moises Ballesteros — who is the Cubs’ top catching prospect — batted second and went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter.

Ballesteros was also at the MLB Futures Game, but he only participated in the MLB Futures Skills Challenge, which came after the game.

Iowa won the game, 4-2, and it was the grizzled veteran that led the way. Outfielder Trayce Thompson, a 33-year-old who has 369 MLB games under his belt, went 2-for-3 and hit a home run. He also scored two runs.

The Cubs have a highly-regarded farm system, led by pitcher Cade Horton, their first-round pick in 2022. He is currently on the Iowa Cubs’ 7-day injured list.

