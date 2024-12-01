Two Young Chicago Cubs Pitchers Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest
The Chicago Cubs are a team to monitor who could make quite a few moves in the coming weeks and months. Whether those come in free agency or on the trade market will be seen, but Jed Hoyer could be a major player throughout the MLB offseason.
After missing the playoffs once again last year, the Cubs have to make some moves.
If they want to start turning things around and get back to being a contender, they can't afford to only make fringe additions.
Fans are hoping to see the front office change course from what they have done over the last couple of offseasons. They're ready to see Chicago make a big splash or two.
Getting that accomplished could come via the trade market.
Jacob Zanolla of Ivy League Cubs reported he has heard rumors surrounding Cubs pitchers Javier Assad and Jordan Wicks.
Both pitchers would be intriguing young targets for teams around the league in need of cheaper rotation help.
During the 2024 MLB season, Assad ended up making 29 starts. He compiled a 7-6 record to go along with a 3.73 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 2.0 K/BB ratio, and 147.0 innings pitched. At 27 years old, he offers bright potential for the future.
As for Wicks, he struggled with injuries throughout the 2024 campaign.
he started in 10 games and appeared in 11 total contests. In those outings, he went 2-4 with a 5.48 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 2.1 K/BB ratio, and 46.0 innings pitched.
Right now, there have been no concrete reports about the Cubs shopping either player, however, it would make sense for them to remain open to potential trades involving them.
In the MLB rumor mill, Chicago has been heavily connected to a few elite starting pitching options. Max Fried has been the most popular name connected to the Cubs.
Hoyer could look to make a splash for the rotation and then flip either Wicks or Assad for other pieces.
The young duo Wicks and Assad could be available for the right price and are two names to keep a close eye on throughout the offseason.