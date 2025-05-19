Upcoming Schedule Should Allow Cubs to Create Space in NL Central Standings
Even though the Chicago Cubs are off to an excellent start this season, they haven’t had the chance to run away with the National League Central.
Coming into the year, the clear goal for the Cubs was to win the NL Central and snap their playoff drought. So far, they are off to a good start in their quest to accomplish that goal.
With the campaign in the middle of May, Chicago is currently in first place in their division, but despite being well over .500, they have yet to run away with it.
The St. Louis Cardinals have been a massive surprise to begin the season, and are right on the Cubs’ heels. So far, the Cardinals are just two games back in the division, which for a team that was expected to be in a rebuild is quite the shock.
Furthermore, the Cincinnati Reds were expected to be a better team and have proven to be just that. In addition to St. Louis, they are very much within striking distance as well.
However, even though Chicago has yet to pull away, they do appear like the best team in the division and have faced some high quality opponents already. Now, the Cubs will be getting into a bit of an easier stretch of the schedule, which could provide them with an opportunity to gain some ground.
Will Chicago Run Away With the NL Central?
Over the next two and a half weeks, Chicago will have a series against the Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals, and the Reds twice.
While the matchups against Cincinnati are extra important as a division rival, the other three teams they will be facing are well below .500 and present the Cubs with a great opportunity to increase their division lead.
Manager Craig Counsell will have to make sure despite the opponents being easier, that the Cubs don't take their foot off the gas.
This part of the schedule comes at a good time for Chicago, which has recently been hit hard by the injury bug.
Two of their top pitchers in Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga are both on the injured list, with Steele out for the year. Furthermore, Ian Happ is also injured and will be out of the lineup.
Even though this has been a very strong team this campaign, they haven’t been immune to issues.
Now, while the Cubs might have to add a couple of players to solidify their roster for October, they should still have plenty of firepower to handle business against some of these weaker teams.