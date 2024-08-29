Watch: Chicago Cubs Catcher Drives in Seven Including Dramatic Winning Hit
All hope looked lost for the Chicago Cubs yesterday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Entering the seventh inning, the Cubs trailed the Pirates 10-3. Chicago had been dominated all game long and usually this year that would have resulted in the team slipping away quietly to another loss.
However, yesterday was different.
Amid what has been a very hot streak for the Cubs as they try to make a late-season run into the postseason, they put on a massive comeback.
Finally, in the top of the ninth inning, Christian Bethancourt ended up hitting a two-RBI single to give Chicago an 11-10 win. After that, the Cubs didn't look back and were able to pull off a huge 14-10 win.
Take a look at Bethancourt's clutch game-winning hit for yourself:
Bethancourt was the hero throughout the entire game for Chicago. When all was said and done, he went three-for-five at the plate to go along with a home run and seven RBI. That kind of performance is not seen very often.
Looking at the rest of the lineup, the Cubs received some other big-time performances.
Ian Happ went three-for-four with two RBI and Pete Crow-Armstrong went four-for-four with a walk and an RBI. Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, and Mike Tauchman all chipped in a single RBI as well.
With the win, Chicago moved to 68-66 on the season. They have won three stright and six of their last seven.
Unfortunately, the Cubs are still 5.5 games back of a spot in the NL Wild Card race.
Next up for Chicago will be a series on the road against the Washington Nationals. That series will start on Friday.
Hopefully, the team will continue playing hot and keep winning games. They're likely not going to get into the postseason, but their hopes aren't dead just yet.