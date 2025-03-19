Watch: Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Record First Major League Hit in Japan
The Chicago Cubs took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a two-game series in Tokyo, Japan to begin the regular season.
These two contests were played much earlier than domestic Opening Day, but it did not stop the Cubs from adding their top prospect to the 26-man roster.
Matt Shaw did not have the best debut in Game 1 of the Tokyo Series.
He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while also making a throwing error at third base. Having to make his debut against Yoshinobu Yamamoto is not easy, so there is some slack to be given there.
The 23-year-old was back in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the series, and he was slotted fifth in the order once again.
After going 0-for-2 with a strikeout against Japanese rookie Roki Sasaki, Shaw stepped in against left-hander Jack Dreyer. He hit a ball right back to the pitcher and was able to record his first hit after Dreyer struggled to field it cleanly.
It was not the line shot or home run he might have hoped for. However, a hit is a hit, and Shaw has to be happy to get the first one out of the way, no matter how it comes.
Shaw then scored the first run of his career after Dansby Swanson drove him in with a double.
The former first-round pick has a lot of hype surrounding him, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited. He will be the everyday third baseman for the Cubs, so expect to see a lot of him at Wrigley Field this season.