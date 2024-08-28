WATCH: Swanson, Suzuki Belt Homers in Another Dominant Cubs' Win Over Pirates
The Chicago Cubs are not giving up despite having a long shot to make their way into the playoff picture. In back-to-back games, their offense has powered them to big-time wins over the NL Central rival Pittsburgh Pirates.
On Tuesday night, the Cubs ended up beating the Pirates by a final score of 9-5. They moved to 67-66 with the win to get back above .500.
To lead the way, both Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson hit two-run home runs in the top of the fourth.
Here is a video of Suzuki's home run:
Just two batters later, Swanson followed Suzuki up with one of his own.
Once again, Chicago put together a full offensive performance. All of their runs were scored in the fourth and fifth innings, but they put up enough production that it got the job done.
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, the Cubs have to continue playing at this level. They have just 29 games left in the season and they can't afford to lose many of them.
If they are able to keep scoring runs the way they have the last two games, they have a fighting chance. That won't be easy, but there is no denying that they have the talent and potential necessary to make it happen.
Justin Steele ended up getting the win to move him to 5-5 on the season. Chicago will now go for the series sweep over Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon.
Hopefully, the offense can continue on the hot streak that they have been on.
On a side note, Swanson seems to be finding himself once again. He has homered in back-to-back games and looks to be getting back to the star that the Cubs signed him to be at the plate. Keeping that trend going would be a huge help for Chicago as they look to make a late-season run.