Watch: Unlikely Veteran Hits for Cubs' First Cycle in Decades
On Monday, the Chicago Cubs made history by facing the Athletics in the first MLB game played at Bruce Sutter Field in Sacramento -- the A's' temporary home while they wait to move to Las Vegas.
The Cubs' bats came alive in the lopsided victory, erupting for 18 runs on 21 hits, including four home runs. Every Chicago starter scored at least one run and seven different players finished with multiple hits.
However, the Cubs' most impressive accomplishment of the night came from their backup catcher.
Carson Kelly got the start for Chicago in the series opener, and he did not disappoint. Batting in the nine-hole, the Windy City native went 4-for-4 on the night, drove in five runs and scored three. He also walked twice, reaching base in all six of his plate appearances.
Kelly's four hits were a single, double, triple and home run, giving him the first cycle by a Cubs player since Mark Grace in 1993. He's also the team's first catcher to hit for the cycle since Randy Hundley in 1966, as catchers rarely have the speed to leg out triples.
The 30-year-old backstop is in his 10th MLB season, and the triple he hit to complete the cycle was just the third three-bagger of his career.
Kelly is not an everyday player, as he is slotted behind Miguel Amaya on the depth chart. He was 1-for-6 with a single and a walk heading into the contest, which was just his third game with Chicago since joining the club on a two-year, $11.5 million deal in December.
The game might have been a blowout, but Kelly's accomplishment should not go unnoticed. He's already making a good first impression with his new team, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come.