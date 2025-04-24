Why Chicago Cubs Star Outfielder Was Scratched Before Dodgers Matchup
The Chicago Cubs sought to complete a two game mid-week series sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, but they are having to do it without one of the keys cogs of their lineup in Seiya Suzuki.
The team announced shortly before first pitch that the Japanese slugger had been scratched from the lineup, and was being replace by Justin Turner.
While the team announced the substitution, they didn't specify why Suzuki had been removed at the time. MLB Network insider Jon Morosi provided a bit more information on why Chicago decided to make the move shortly after first pitch though, saying that Suzuki was dealing with "right wrist soreness."
The extent of the injury is as of yet unknown, and it could very well be just a precautionary move. Cubs manager Craig Counsell will more than likely be asked about the extent of the injury in his post game presser following the team's game with the Dodgers, but until then we are unlikely to get any further updates.
Suzuki has played a key role in the early season success Chicago has had at the plate, entering Wednesday night carrying a .276/.354/.540 slash line to go along with six home runs and 20 RBIs.
This follows up the phenomenal campaign he smashed 21 home runs, and 73 RBIs. Hopefully his absence from the lineup on Wednesday doesn't become something more serious, as the Cubs will be relying heavily on their budding star as the season rolls on.
The Cubs are off on Thursday.