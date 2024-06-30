Wild Chicago Cubs Trade Idea Sees Them Ship Out Superstar to NL Contender
Things have not gone the way the Chicago Cubs planned coming into the year.
The idea was hiring Craig Counsell would be able to elevate this roster into becoming a playoff team again. With the additions they made in free agency, many people viewed the Cubs as favorites to win the NL Central.
Unfortunately, it looks like that is not going to be the case barring an incredible stretch of play.
Chicago entered Sunday with a 39-45 record, and with their loss, they are now 11.5 games out of first place in their division and five behind the final Wild Card spot.
If things continue to go this poorly, then there is a real chance the front office will have to sell off some pieces, something that wasn't being discussed as a possibility coming out of Spring Training.
But, if it's clear they won't make the playoffs, then they have to do what's best for the organization.
Trading away Cody Bellinger could be an option as that would bring them back their greatest return. Bryce Naughton of FanSided put together a trade proposal where that would occur by getting back two intriguing prospects from the Philadelphia Phillies.
In exchange for the reigning NL Comeback Player of the Year, the Cubs would get infielder Bryan Rincon and outfielder Simon Muzziotti, both Top 30 prospects in the Phillies' system.
This would certainly mark an interesting change in philosophy as Chicago was expecting to be contenders and add established Major League talent instead of more prospects. But, as it stands right now, continuing to get talent into their farm system would be accomplished by shipping out Bellinger who could potentially leave for nothing this upcoming offseason anyway.
Rincon would be the gem of this deal for the Cubs.
As a 14th round pick out of high school, the youngster has worked his way into being considered one of the top prospects in Philadelphia's pipeline despite slashing .224/.358/.366 with 12 homers, 41 extra-base hits, 75 RBI, and 38 stolen bases across 138 games in the minors.
His traits as a defensive shortstop has allowed him to climb up the farm system quickly, getting him to High Single-A in his second full professional season at 20 years old.
Muzziotti is ranked No. 18 in the Phillies' pipeline and has past Major League experience, playing in nine games and going 1-for-7 during the 2022 season. He is a solid hitter, having a low strikeout rate throughout his career and could theoretically raise the floor of Chicago's lineup in that regard if he finds his way into the mix.
Moving Bellinger would be a tough decision, and they might want to get more in return, but if the Cubs aren't able to turn things around, then moving him would be the best decision so they get something back before he hits free agency again.