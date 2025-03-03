Youth Hasn't Stopped Chicago Cubs Prospect From Showcasing Immense Power Potential
There are a lot of reasons for Chicago Cubs fans to be excited for the upcoming season and immediate future.
Despite the shocking decision to slash payroll this winter, the front office did a good job of upgrading the roster, putting the team in a position to be the favorites to take home the National League Central title.
One of the reasons optimism is on the rise is the acquisition of Kyle Tucker, a star right fielder who has an argument as being one of the 10 best position players in the game.
Adding a player of that caliber to the mix will improve a team’s outlook. But, there are some concerns about whether or not he will commit to the team long term since he is an impending free agent when the campaign ends.
Scott Boras clients rarely agree to in-season extensions, but the Cubs are certainly going to do their best.
Losing him after one year would be a tough blow, especially considering they included top prospect Cam Smith in the trade package to acquire him.
But that loss would be softened by the fact that Chicago has some stud prospects making their way through the minor league system who are knocking on the door of the Major Leagues.
One of them to keep an eye on is Owen Caissie.
Originally acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Yu Darvish blockbuster back in December of 2020, he has turned himself into quite the prospect.
Ranked No. 54 overall by MLB.com, he is one of seven Cubs players inside the top 100. Only Matt Shaw, who is projected to be the starting third baseman for the team, and pitcher Cade Horton are higher.
Where Caissie has managed to stand out from the other stellar young players on the farm is in the power department.
In the opinion of Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com, he is the top power-hitting prospect Chicago has in their pipeline.
His power has played at every level to this point.
In 2024, despite being the second-youngest qualified hitter in Triple-A, he hit 19 home runs with 29 doubles and three triples. As a professional, he has hit 59 home runs in 1,471 at-bats.
The most impressive part about his power is that he isn’t a one-trick pony who is an all-or-nothing home run hitter.
He has a .383 on-base percentage in his minor league career despite being moved through the system aggressively.
Should the Cubs he unsuccessful in retaining Tucker long term, Caissie could be the starting right fielder on Opening Day in 2026.