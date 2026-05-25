3 Takeaways As Cubs' Losing Streak Hits Nine After Spoiling Ben Brown's Outing

The nightmare slump continues for the Chicago Cubs.

Following a 2-1 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the once high-flying Cubs have now lost nine straight. It remains the team's longest losing streak since they lost 10 straight in 2022.

At 29-25, the Cubs are inching ever closer to .500 — something that seemed unimaginable after going on two separate 10-game winning streaks in the past two months.

It's a frustrating start to what will be a difficult seven-game road trip for Chicago, in which they'll also face the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals this coming weekend. Here are three things we learned from the series opener in Pittsburgh:

Old Habits Die Hard

It's no secret that a lack of offensive production has been the letdown for the Cubs in the past week. Let's take a closer look at the Cubs' offensive numbers since May 16, when this nine-game skid began (stats per Baseball Reference and Fangraphs):

- 65 runners left on base

- 8-for-60 with runners in scoring position (.133)

- .183 team AVG (30th in MLB)

- 74 wRC+ (27th in MLB)

- .300 SLG (28th in MLB)

So, yeah. That is what the Cubs are working with at the plate right now. Not even Michael Busch's second homer in as many games was enough to get the bats going.

And it was an all-too-familiar situation in the 2nd inning, when the Cubs loaded the bases with two away. Dansby Swanson had the opportunity to give the Cubs an early lead, but the slumping shortstop struck out on four pitches to end the frame.

Swanson has borne the brunt of the Cubs' offensive struggles as of late. He's now hitting just .186 with a .628 OPS on the season after going hitless for the third time in his last four games.

A Bright Spot: Ben Brown's Time to Shine

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Ben Brown (32) throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

No Cubs pitcher has looked quite as sharp as Ben Brown has this season. And now that he's stretched out to start, he gets to show what he's really made of in a rotation that desperately needs his arm to be at its best.

Monday was no different for Brown, as he spun six innings of one-run ball to keep the Cubs in contention for a win. He struck out seven and walked just two batters, lowering his season ERA to 2.01 over 44.2 innings.

It was Brown's longest outing of the season, and he has a 1.89 ERA in the four games he has started for Chicago. There is no question that the 26-year-old will be a key factor in getting his club back on track as June approaches.

Another Bright Spot: Young Guys Get to Work

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Pedro Ramirez (75) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Pedro Ramirez, his MLB debut weekend has been largely overshadowed by the losing streak — but that doesn't mean that he isn't showing a ton of promise.

Ramirez, the Cubs' No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, was called up to the big leagues on May 22 after Matt Shaw went on the 10-day IL with back tightness. Ramirez made his debut the following day, garnering a pinch-hit at-bat against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field.

The 22-year-old's breakout came on Sunday, when he got the start at second base and smoked an RBI double for his first MLB hit. He got the start again in Monday's contest in Pittsburgh and went 1-for-3 with a single.

Getting the start alongside his fellow Venezuelan teammate was Moisés Ballesteros, who looks like he is finally getting his mojo back at the plate. After a rough 0-for-23 stretch this month, Ballesteros went 2-for-2 with two singles and a walk on Monday and has worked five walks in his last 10 plate appearances.

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