Cubs Injury Scare: Nico Hoerner Leaves Game in Second Inning vs. Diamondbacks

Chicago Cubs fans are holding their breath.

Due up for the second time in two innings, Nico Hoerner didn't take his walk over to home plate. Instead, Matt Shaw took his spot at the top of the lineup, meaning Craig Counsell had yanked the second baseman from the game. The Cubs would quickly go on to confirm that Hoerner left the game with an injury, citing left-sided neck tightness.

The news for Hoerner came in the wake of a strong opening frame. The team's hottest hitter not named Moises Ballesteros, Hoerner started his day with a double off Zac Gallen that helped the Cubs load the bases. A Michael Busch single proceeded to bring in both Hoerner and Alex Bregman to give Chicago a quick 2-0 lead. They would eventually end the inning up 3-0 thanks to a miscommunication and an error in the outfield by Arizona.

The severity of Hoerner's injury is currently unknown, but it's not surprising to think that the Cubs would act out of an abundance of caution with their leadoff man. We saw them do this just the other day with Dansby Swanson, who left a matchup with the Padres early due to left glute tightness. While he proceeded to sit out the series finale in San Diego, he was back in the lineup on Friday.

Still, you never want to see anyone leave a game early, and you sure don't want the reasoning to be the neck. All eyes will now be on whether Craig Counsell has a clear update after the game.

Nico Hoerner Has Been on a Tear

Apr 21, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) high fives manager Craig Counsell (11) after scoring during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

To absolutely no surprise, Nico Hoerner has started the season as one of the team's most consistent offensive threats. He has hit .297 with a .835 OPS over his first 32 outings. Hoerner's 38 hits comfortably sit atop the Cubs' leaderboard, and the same can be said about his 26 RBIs and 7 stolen bases.

Even more encouraging, Hoerner has already smashed four home runs this season. The stud infielder has never hit more than 10 in a season, and he only sent seven balls out of the park in 2025. While this doesn't mean he is destined to become one of the Cubs' top power hitters, there is no doubt this is exactly what you want to see from someone who just inked a huge extension. Just when the Cubs thought they knew what their elite second baseman brought to the table, he shows that even more is up his sleeve.

This is why plenty of fingers will be crossed that Hoerner can return to the lineup this series. Chicago has built some serious momentum in recent weeks, and this has come in lieu of injuries stacking up in the bullpen. If the bug finds its way into the dugout, finally taking control of the NL Central is going to be that much harder.