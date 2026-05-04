Cubs Need to Jump at the Chance to Bring Back Fan Favorite Andrew Chafin

The sky has opened up over Wrigley Field, and a big beautiful shining mustache has appeared.

Veteran reliever Andrew Chafin has opted out of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds, per Jon Heyman. The decision comes after Chafin started 2026 with the organization's Triple-A squad, appearing in ten contests. He is now eligible to sign with any team in the league, and why wouldn't the Chicago Cubs consider giving him a call?

The team's bullpen has been heavily depleted in recent weeks. Injury after injury has emerged, forcing the organization to search for answers in the minors. They even took a swing at a former Rockies relief arm that has struggled immensely over the last year. When surveying their current options, Chafin sure looks like a seamless fit who could make an immediate impact.

Could a Cubs & Andrew Chafin Reunion Be On the Horizon?

Jul 16, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Andrew Chafin (39) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While Andrew Chafin may not be as dominant as he once was, there is still a lot to like. Over his 42 games in 2025, Chafin recorded a 2.41 ERA across his 42 appearances with the Nationals and Angels. His groundball rate bounced back up to its highest clip since 2022, and he also continued to do an excellent job forcing hitters to chase with his off-speed stuff.

Speaking of which, the biggest problem for Chafin remains his walk rate. It sat at a scary 13.3 percent, which was the highest since his rookie campaign. He has consistently sat above 12.0 percent since 2023, which has been a significant change from when he hovered around the 8.0 percent mark in the few years prior.

Still, is that reason enough to have him out of the majors entirely, especially with his pedigree? It's also not as if he hasn't been rock solid in the minors. While he may have six walks to his eight strikeouts this year, he's still kept his ERA under 1.00 with a 1.07 WHIP.

Chafin pitched for the Cubs in both 2020 and 2021, stacking up 47 appearances. He became one of the team's go-to arms with his 2.13 ERA and 40 strikeouts. Again, he may not currently be that same highly-efficient arm, but the Cubs aren't necessarily in a position to be picky. They need to look at every available option, and the history in Chicago could make this an easy and perfect mid-season opportunity for both sides.

At the end of the day, it sure feels like going to Chafin over guys like Corbin Martin or Ryan Rolison in big spots would make a lot of sense. Might they run into some clutter as their injured arms begin to make their way back? Sure, but Chafin is the kind of veteran presence who could easily prove worth a permanent spot in the bullpen. If one thing is for sure, the Cubs would likely have to guarantee him that security to bring him back to the North Side.