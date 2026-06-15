Cubs vs. Rockies Lineup: Good Suzuki News, Shaw Starts, Who's at Catcher? More

The Chicago Cubs' trip out West didn't turn out nearly as productive as they hoped.

To their credit, they did at least manage to win their first series since early May by taking the first two games against the Giants. However, they fell back into their old ways on Sunday afternoon, mustering only one run in the series finale.

They now have one last opportunity to beat up on an MLB bottom-feeder before the schedule ramps up again. The last time they faced the struggling Michael Lorenzen and the Rockies, they came up short in ugly fashion. Will a return to Wrigley change the vibes?

Game Info

Who: Colorado Rockies (27-45) at Chicago Cubs (37-35)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 7:05 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Alex Bregman, 3B

3. Michael Busch, 1B

4. Seiya Suzuki, DH

5. Ian Happ, LF

6. Nico Hoerner, 2B

7. Moises Ballesteros, C

8. Matt Shaw, RF

9. Dansby Swanson, SS

First things first, Seiya Suzuki has returned to the starting lineup. He was removed two games ago with a knee issue. Then, after initially appearing as the DH in the starting lineup on Sunday, the Cubs scratched him before the game and raised some more concerns. Nevertheless, Craig Counsell said it was precautionary, and the Cubs have now proven that by putting Suzuki back in the order. He's played really well as of late and will have to continue on that path to help turn this season around.

We're also seeing a rare lineup that includes both Matt Shaw and Suzuki. The former is back in the starting lineup for the first time since returning from the IL. It undoubtedly comes as a surprise considering the pitching matchup. Counsell has normally started Shaw against lefties, where he has pretty easily found the most success this season. Nonetheless, this may be a sign that the Cubs hope to find even more playing time for Shaw moving forward.

Moises Ballesteros is the other name that stands out. While he remains near the bottom of the order, Suzuki in the DH spot means Ballesteros will go behind the plate. This marks only his sixth start as a catcher in his MLB career. Especially with the tough-throwing Imanaga on the mound tonight, it will be interesting to see the chemistry.

Colorado Rockies Lineup

1. Willi Castro, 2B

2. Tyler Freeman, RF

3. TJ Rumfield, 1B

4. Hunter Goodman, DH

5. Ezequiel Tovar, SS

6. Cole Carrigg, CF

7. Jake McCarthy, LF

8. Kyle Karros, 3B

9. Braxton Fulford, C

The Rockies found shocking success over the Cubs in their last series, stealing the first two games of the series in Colorado last week. It also sure feels noteworthy that this young group is coming off a 23-run outburst against the Athletics. Yes, you read that right! They had 24 hits on Sunday and six home runs. Former Cub Willi Castro was the catalyst, with seven RBIs on the night.

On the Mound ...

Jun 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Cubs – Shota Imanaga, LHP

After a couple of rough games, Shota Imanaga looked like his old self in his last start. And can you guess who it was against? That's right, Imanaga pitched 5.0 scoreless innings against the Rockies on June 10, striking out seven batters and allowing only two hits. The Cubs are undoubtedly hoping for a similar showing this evening, especially after using plenty of bullpen arms in Sunday's loss.

Rockies – Michael Lorenzen, RHP

Michael Lorenzen has been an eyesore this season, so naturally he dominated the Cubs in his last start. The righty threw seven strikeouts and only allowed one run in his 5.0 innings of work. The Cubs can't let that happen again.

Lorenzen has a 7.54 ERA on the year and has repeatedly been hit hard. While he has a very deep arsenal of pitches, he puts a lot of balls in the zone and gives up plenty of contact. The Cubs have to take advantage of the focus on putting the ball in play. You don't have to swing for the fences against Lorenzen to have success. With that said, the wind is blowing out at Wrigley tonight!

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