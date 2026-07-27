Most Valuable Cubs Trade Chip May Lose Some Value After Latest Injury Update

The Chicago Cubs were hoping for a better update by now.

With August on the horizon, Matt Shaw remains stuck on the IL. The 24-year-old has put together a strong second season in the bigs – albeit in limited fashion. Shaw has hit .246 with a .737 OPS across 56 games played. More specifically, he's been one of Craig Counsell's go-to guys against left-handed pitching, where he sees his OPS jump to .845.

What has made things even more impressive has been Shaw's adaptability. Previously playing the infield and looking like the Cubs' potential third baseman of the future, Shaw saw his job taken away with the signing of Alex Bregman to a lengthy deal. He has since moved into the outfield, playing the majority of his time in right field. Shaw has also continued to be a serviceable option at second base, if needed.

Nevertheless, the Cubs have gotten less from Shaw this season than they had hoped due to injury. His latest move to the IL came at the end of June after suffering a hand sprain. Fingers were certainly crossed that he would be back in the fold by now, but the timeline for his return has only grown.

Counsell confirmed to The Athletic's Patrick Mooney this weekend that Shaw will not be activated before the trade deadline on August 3. While the manager said that he is trending in the right direction, he also made sure to mention how tricky wrist injuries can be for a hitter. Shaw is seemingly still experiencing inflammation and has to see that fully subside before moving forward.

It's a frustrating update for the Cubs, who are still working hard to catch the Brewers near the top of the NL Central. But it's also a potentially impactful update when considering the looming trade deadline.

Is Matt Shaw Now Off the Table for Cubs?

Jun 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Matt Shaw (6) signs autographs for fans before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Shaw has long been viewed as one of the Chicago Cubs' top trade chips.

To be sure, it hasn't necessarily felt like the organization wants to move him. His production has been very encouraging, and the Cubs have obviously gone out of their way to make room for him in the lineup consistently. It also shouldn't be forgotten that both Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ are headed toward free agency this offseason. The Cubs could view Shaw as an adequate replacement.

At the same time, the Cubs have some obvious holes to fill, and Shaw can currently be classified as an odd man out. Fixing their starting pitching problems could be as easy as throwing Shaw into a deal. Especially if they are going after one of the hottest names on the market, Shaw feels like the kind of piece that can be used to trump other offers. While these kinds of trades are typically built around prospects, Shaw offers proven MLB impact with still plenty of upside and control.

Might his injury status change things, though? It's just very rare to see a banged-up player moved as the marquee piece of a trade. Even if Shaw is expected to make a full recovery relatively soon, it could change how opposing teams view him right now.

Remember: Every team is looking to win every trade. They will use Shaw's status on the IL to insist that his value isn't as high as the Cubs believe it to be.

Again, none of this is to say a Shaw trade will not happen. But his injury status makes the move less likely, which thus could make the Cubs' deadline less explosive. In an ideal world, Shaw is back on the diamond this week and bolstering his stock with a clutch hit or two. The fact that he's still dealing with some discomfort means the Cubs will either have to do some extra convincing or potentially decide to keep him off the table. You don't want to sell low.

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