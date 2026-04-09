Cubs Reliever Phil Maton Opens Up About Early Season Struggles

The Chicago Cubs spent a big portion of their offseason retooling their bullpen. Early on, most of these signings have not pitched well. Hunter Harvey and Jacob Webb have each had less-than-desirable results.

However, reliever Phil Maton has been the most disappointing signing. In fact, it's been a disaster thus far.

Maton was signed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, with a club option for 2028 during the offseason. The Cubs gave him a contract worthy of a solid high-leverage reliever to slot behind closer Daniel Palencia.

As of April 9, Maton has pitched in four innings, giving up six runs, including a home run and walking four batters.

What is Maton doing to remedy this?

Chicago Cubs pitcher Phil Maton | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic sat down with Maton to discuss his early struggles. The Cubs saw Maton as someone who had plenty left in the tank, according to Sharma.

Maton was coming off a strong 2025, which saw him pitch to a 2.79 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 63 games between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

To say Maton's performance so far has been unexpected is an understatement.

“It’s just extremely frustrating. Trying to get my delivery back to where it needs to be. Doing that while still trying to throw meaningful innings for us is really difficult. I just need to clean that up soon and get back to who I am as a pitcher.” Phil Maton, Sahadev Sharma

In the offseason, Maton tried to build off a strong season by looking for little things he could improve. These included finding that extra tick of velocity, better shapes on his pitches, and moving more efficiently.

Maton said he felt fine in spring training, and the results certainly showed. In seven innings, Maton gave up just one run on a solo home run. However, it was the wrong way, according to Maton.

“I feel like all those avenues I pursued this offseason were not the right way. I’m kind of paying the price right now. I’m just really trying to simplify my delivery and get back to where I was last year when I was feeling really good with my delivery. Efficient down the mound and getting into my legs. Right now I’m just not doing that.” Maton, Sharma

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell talks with pitcher Phil Maton | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Maton's velocity is down on his cutter, and the curveball has been "terrible."

In 2025, his cutter and curveball both had expected slugging percentages below .300, according to Baseball Savant. However, this year, his cutter has an .807 xSLG, and his curveball has been knocked around for an eye-popping .429 average.

These are his main offerings, and therefore his main issue. With the help of pitching coach Tommy Hottovy and assistant pitching coach Casey Jacobson, Maton is trying to remedy his early-season woes and get back to the pitcher that the Cubs signed him to be.