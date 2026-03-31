Former Cubs Starter Makes Chicago Regret Letting Him Walk in Free Agency

In search of pitching depth at last year's trade deadline, the front office of the Chicago Cubs struck a deal with the Washington Nationals to acquire a right-handed starting pitcher, former first-round draft pick Michael Soroka.

At the time, Soroka had put together a mediocre 2025 season, posting a 3-8 record with a 4.57 ERA in 16 starts with the Nationals.

Soroka got hit with bad luck after being acquired by Chicago, leaving his Cubs debut with shoulder discomfort after two innings. Although the former 13-game winner with the Atlanta Braves in 2019 looked impressive as a Cub, he just couldn't stay healthy.

David Banks-Imagn Images

From the midway point to the end of the year, Soroka made just six appearances with Chicago, posting a 1.08 ERA in 8 1/3 innings of work.

However, when he reached free agency following the 2025 season, the Cubs weren't prepared to spend as much money on him as other suitors. As a result, Soroka signed with the Diamondbacks on a one-year $7.5 million contract that can be increased to $9.5 million based on incentives. The move marks his fifth different team in seven years.

That said, in his debut with the team Monday night, Soroka showed Cubs fans his capabilities when healthy.

Soroka's incredible debut

Opposing Justin Verlander and the Detroit Tigers, Soroka went five scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters. This included an immaculate inning that Soroka threw in the fifth, striking out the side in just nine pitches.

IMMACULATE INNING FOR MICHAEL SOROKA!



10 strikeouts through 5 innings in his @Dbacks debut! pic.twitter.com/M9hopu3jxN — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2026

Although it's very early in the season, it appears that Soroka may be back to the best form of his career that he showed early on with the Atlanta Braves.

During the aforementioned 2019 season, Soroka posted a career-high six WAR to go along with 13 wins, 142 strikeouts and a 2.68 ERA over 174 2/3 innings pitched.

His performances that season were strong enough to earn him an All-Star selection, a top-six finish in National League Cy Young Award voting, and a runner-up finish in the National League Rookie of the Year race, where he ranked ahead of Fernando Tatis Jr. but behind Pete Alonso.

After an impressive debut with the Diamondbacks, Soroka will take the mound again Saturday, facing the team that drafted him.

Michael Soroka's 10 strikeouts are the most by a pitcher in his Diamondbacks' debut in franchise history, eclipsing Hall of Famer Randy Johnson's nine strikeouts in his 1999 D-backs debut. https://t.co/tsbc0eYZA4 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 31, 2026

If the right-hander continues to perform to this level throughout the year, he'll have Cubs fans wondering why the front office didn't re-sign him.