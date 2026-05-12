3 Ways the Cubs Can Ace Their Toughest Test Yet Against the Braves

Would you like a taste of an NLCS preview? It's a little spicy!

Major League Baseball is in store for arguably its best series yet this week. The Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves have been swapping spots at the top of the National League over the last week or so, and one will now have a big opportunity to fluff up their cushion.

Atlanta currently sits at 28-13 and will come into this evening's contest fresh off back-to-back wins over the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Cubs finally hit a wall after their second ten-game winning streak of the year. The Texas Rangers shut them out twice in the Lone Star State, making it the first time the Cubs were held scoreless in back-to-back contests this season.

In other words, the Braves undoubtedly hold the momentum as the two meet at Truist Park. It only felt like a matter of time before the Cubs cooled off, particularly given the injury trouble that has continued to pile up. At the same time, if anyone can quickly break out of a slump, it would be this clutch Cubs offense. They have shown time and again this season that they do some of their best work when their back is against the wall.

Let's take a look at three things that have to go right for the Cubs to secure their most impressive series win of the season.

Limiting the Damage Up Top

May 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (right) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The top of the Atlanta Braves' order has been downright terrifying in recent weeks. First of all, second-year catcher Drake Baldwin has been on a heater. Taking over lead-off duties against righties, Baldwin is hitting .297 this season with ten home runs and 20 walks. While he does have a tendency to chase some balls, few players have made better contact over the first month and a half of the season.

Typically, following Baldwin has been the notoriously pesky Ozzie Albies, who is having another annoyingly amazing year. The switch-hitter is third in the majors with 49 hits this year and has essentially been Atlanta's version of Nico Hoerner. Albies is remarkably consistent at the plate and is all about simply putting the ball in play. Striking him out is incredibly difficult.

Then, up comes arguably the hottest hitter in baseball! Matt Olson has been downright terrifying over his last 12 games. He has launched six home runs and scored 11 RBIs with an OPS of 1.158. Only Cody Bellinger and Bryce Harper have recorded a higher mark during this 13-day span. Atlanta has been amazing at the plate with runners in scoring position this season, recording a higher batting average than any team. Olson is a major reason for this, as his 36 RBIs are the second-most in baseball.

If the Cubs want to get back on a winning track, slowing down this trio has to be No. 1 on the to-do list.

Don't Get Behind in the Count

May 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) throws the ball against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

A lot easier said than done, right?

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season. To little surprise, this has led to plenty of situations where they are ahead of the count, forcing opponents to feed right into their hands with some fastball. Not great news knowing that both Shota Imanaga and Ben Brown are set to throw this series.

Overall, no team in baseball has hit better when holding the count advantage than Atlanta, with a .343 batting average and 1.093 OPS. Relatedly, Atlanta is very good at limiting their swings and misses outside of the zone. They sit in the top five in this department, whereas the Cubs have hovered around league average.

At the end of the day, Cubs starters are going to have to be on their A-game and try to attack early with some off-speed stuff in the zone. Craig Counsell would have loved to have Jameson Taillon and Edward Cabrera on the mound in this series.

Jump on Grant Holmes Early

Apr 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes (66) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs have a prime opportunity in the series opener. Grant Holmes has been the Braves' worst starter thus far with a 4.34 ERA. He's given up 18 earned runs in 17 innings of work and has a walk rate that sits around 11.0 percent for the second straight season. That's music to the ears of a team that currently leads baseball with 191 strolls to first base.

Holmes' last two outings have been particularly rough. He first allowed the Phillies to post three runs with two homers before the Colorado Rockies jumped all over him. The 16-win squad put up six earned runs on seven hits in Holmes' 5.0 innings of work. The righty hasn't gone very deep into games this season, which means the Cubs should have a good chance at forcing Walt Weiss to go to his bullpen early.

To be clear, the Braves' relievers have been very productive this season, especially in late innings. But that's exactly why forcing them to go in this direction earlier in the series could be so important. You want to put some miles on their best arms!