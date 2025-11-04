Jed Hoyer’s Postseason Comments On Shota Imanaga Resurface After Cubs Split
On November 4, news broke that former Chicago Cubs southpaw pitcher Shota Imanaga is becoming an unrestricted free agent. This is the byproduct of the Cubs rejecting their team option to extend Imanaga's contract for three more seasons, which would have been worth about $57 million.
This decision from the Cubs triggered a one-year, $15 million player option for Imanaga. And because Imanaga declined that option, his ties to the Cubs have been severed, and he's entering the open market this winter.
This has been a pretty shocking development for the Cubs' fan base to grapple with on Tuesday morning. While Imanaga couldn't reproduce the impressive success he had as a rookie in 2024 (where he went 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 173.1 innings pitched in the regular season) in 2025, the 32-year-old still posted a respectable 9-8 record and 3.73 ERA in 25 starts (144.2 innings pitched).
These two seasons made it seem like a no-brainer for the Cubs to bring Imanaga back for three more seasons. However, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and the rest of the front office clearly didn't see things the same way, and now Chicago will likely be without one of their most talented arms heading into the 2026 season.
Jed Hoyer's Past Shota Imanaga Stance Turns Heads Amid Contract News
This mutual decision between Chicago and Imanaga is especially surprising, given the praise that Hoyer heaped upon Imanaga during his end-of-season press conference, which resurfaced in a November 4 article from Marquee Sports Network.
“I think when we signed Shota, if you would have shown us his production over the last two years, you would have taken that in a heartbeat. So not only has he produced for us, but he’s just a great teammate, a terrific asset to the organization," Hoyer was quoted as saying about Imanaga.
"I've got nothing but positive things to say about Shota," he added.
Hoyer seems to hold Imanaga in high regard, which makes this decision even more head-scratching. Regardless, it's important to point out that Imanaga could still return to the Cubs. The team can extend a one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer to him, which would bring Imanaga back to Chicago if he accepted it.
If Imanaga declines this offer, it means he'll officially be a free agent. But then whichever team signed him (aside from Chicago) would then have to give up a draft pick as a result.
It's very rare for a player to accept a qualifying offer, which means that Imanaga's time in Chicago seems to be over, despite the kind words Hoyer shared about him last month.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News