Latest Report Indicates Cubs Likely Made Their Decision On Kyle Tucker
The Chicago Cubs head into the offseason with one major question looming after what was a very special season for the organization and their first real playoff run in close to a decade.
When it comes to fielding a team to try to do the same and even more in 2026, that conversation starts with the free agency status of Kyle Tucker. A huge part of what Chicago accomplished in 2025, Tucker becomes a free agent and leaves the Cubs with some major choices to make in terms of budget.
The way things have trended as of late, Chicago seems more likely to let him walk away than they do to make a serious offer. That thinking was confirmed on Wednesday after a new report from Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
Insider Expects Cubs to Allow Kyle Tucker to Walk Away
"The Cubs are likely going to let Tucker walk while the Phillies haven't closed the door on a reunion with [Kyle] Schwarber," Rogers wrote while answering the biggest two questions on everyone's mind.
"Chicago has more budget constraints than Philadelphia, meaning the Cubs probably don't want to tie up $35-40 million on one player. Somebody will be willing though, especially if Tucker can slide into a ready-made lineup -- like the Dodgers."
In terms of the kind of contract Tucker could command, while the projected number has been a little bit all over the place, one of baseball's most in-the-know insiders in Passan shed some light on what he will actually end up with.
Passan Projects Tucker's Deal to Exceed $300 Million in Limited Market
"Tucker falls in that interesting bucket where he will rightly demand a contract in excess of $300 million, but the number of teams willing to pay that will limit his options," Passan wrote. "The Dodgers and Giants make sense, as do the Phillies."
Ultimately, what Tucker winds up with in terms of a number depends on who is involved, but previous reporting indicates the now two-time defending World Series champions will be in the hunt, and the New York Yankees could make a ton of sense as well.
If Tucker's contract ends up exceeding $350 million and even creeping into the $400 million range, the list of suitors obviously shrinks to teams in the category of huge spenders.
Over the years, Chicago has been anything but that, so it seems at this point, fans are going to have to say goodbye to their superstar slugger. For as painful as this would be, it seems those in the know have been aware of this for months, and the Cubs will have to find a way to replace Tucker.
It's safe to say that replacement likely is going to come from within the organization.
