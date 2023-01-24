As the 2023 MLB season approaches, we make three crazy predictions for the Chicago Cubs season.

The Chicago Cubs have a new look this season. After a winter full of acquisitions a few trades, expectations are no longer being tempered on the North Side.

With all the excitement, it got us wondering just what this Cubs team, and its players, could be capable of during the 2023 MLB season.

Let's get started!

1. Marcus Stroman Finally Wins the Cy Young Award

Stroman has been a dominant starting pitcher his entire career. He is the undisputed ace of the Cubs rotation and for good reason. During his career, Stroman has tossed 1167.0 innings to the tune of a 3.62 ERA coupled with a 1.252 WHIP.

Those are solid numbers, but he showed even more promise the last two seasons. Another season of settling in with the Cubs, coupled with staying healthy, could be the perfect recipe for success. He has the talent to be the best pitcher in the National League.

2023 could be his year to prove it.

2. Cody Bellinger Regains His 2019 NL MVP Form

Chicago took a bit of a flier on Bellinger this winter. A pretty big one in the form of a one-year, $17.5 million contract. However, Bellinger has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury that is apparently behind him now.

He may not win the NL MVP award this year, but he should get back to a form that resembles his 2019 production levels. He is too talented and his pedigree is too storied for him to continue hitting .210/.265/.389 like he did during the 2022 MLB season.

Expect him to get closer to his 2019 slashline of .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs. Anything that resembles that is a massive victory for both the club and the player.

3. The Cubs Win the National League Central

If the first two predictions come to fruition, or even close, and the rest of the roster performs to their abilities, then Chicago should win the NL Central.

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers will be the main competition, but neither team did as much as the Cubs did this offseason to improve. In fact, almost no other team in baseball did as much as Chicago in terms of overall improvement through free agent acquisitions.

If the Cubs can fire on all cylinders then the NL Central could be theirs for the taking.

