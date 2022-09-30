Skip to main content

Twitter Reacts to Chicago Cubs Sweep of Phillies

Chicago Cubs Twitter reacts accordingly to the club's sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Chicago Cubs did it again. They swept another National League East powerhouse. The first time around it was against the New York Mets and now they have added the Philadelphia Phillies to their trophy case.

While the sweep won't change the outcome or trajectory of the season, it does give the club a boost of confidence for the 2023 MLB season while trying to finish this one. 

It is especially important for the younger, developing players to be able to win against good teams in big situations. 

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions we here at Inside the Cubs saw from this sweep.

Well, we did just mention that they beat up on two very good teams from that division. So yeah, go ahead and crown them the champs.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

For posterity's sake, right Stro?

A little bit of confidence goes a long way. If they can carry this over into next season, then yes, winning matters.

The Cubs sent Phillies fans into complete meltdown mode.

And perhaps the most positive of all:

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_19140876
Opinions

Twitter Reacts to Cubs Sweep of Phillies

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19128920
Game Day

Cubs Take on Reds in Wrigley Field Season Finale

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19115299
Game Day

How to Watch Cubs and Reds Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18609463
Prospects

Smokies Fall in Game Three of Southern League Championship Series

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19140248
Game Day

Cubs Complete Series Sweep and Season Sweep of Phillies

By Ben Silver
USATSI_7274263
News

On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Clinches Final Pennant for 71 Years

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19098344
Game Day

How to Watch Cubs and Phillies Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19135027
Game Day

Morel's Big Blast Powers Cubs to Victory over Phillies

By Ben Silver